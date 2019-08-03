India vs West Indies 1st T20I in Florida: Team India has taken the first lead as they have dismissed West Indies for 95 runs in respective 20 overs. Navdeep Saini picked up 3 wickets on his debut match.

In the first T20I, Team India restricted West Indies for a low total of 95 runs in the first innings of the game. The match is underway at Florida’s Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. Debutant Navdeep Saini picked up 3 wickets in his respected 4 overs and allowed only 17 runs off his outstanding spell. Team India need to score 96 runs in 20 overs now to win this game.

Virat Kohli had called Saini in the 5th over to attack. It was a dream start for the youngster who picked Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer off successive deliveries in his first over. While the 3rd wicket was giant Kieron Pollard who fell for 49 in the final over of the match.

The 26-year-old pacer, who holds the record of bowling 150+ kmph deliveries, plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was the fastest among Indians, clocking 152.85 kmph, behind South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada who had bowled at 154.23 kph.

Innings Break! A three-wkt haul for Saini as #TeamIndia bowlers restrict West Indies to a total of 95/9 after 20 overs.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/MMn9drOxh1 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2019

After Saini’s successful strike, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir congratulated Navdeep Saini for his international debut. He also slammed selectors and former cricketers Bishen Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan who had written off Saini.

Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/skD77GYjk9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 3, 2019

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

