After comprehensive victories against the Windies in the Test and ODI series, the Men in Blue will take on the visitors in the first T20 International at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. While in-form skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the 3-match series, Rohit Sharma will lead upbeat India to continue the winning momentum. Windies is looking set for a strong comeback with the return of T20 stars like Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell after being mowed in the other formats. The reigning T20 champions will be led by Carlos Brathwaite in the shortest format of the game.

Apart from Kohli, another name is missing from the 15-member squad, MS Dhoni has been excluded from the team, with many touting it as the end of Dhoni era. Though, after a week of MS being dropped, Virat came out to defend the decision saying he still remains an integral part of India’s plans.

In today’s match, while Indian bowling attack will be spearheaded by Bhuvneshwar Kumar along with Kahleel, Jasprit, batting will be dependant on the middle order and the in-form opening partners, Rohit and Dhawan.

Live Updates

