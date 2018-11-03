India vs West Indies live stream: After sweeping Test and ODI series against the struggling West Indies team, India will be hoping to continue its fine form in the first T20I which will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday. Although in-form Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not feature in the match, stand-in captain Rohit Sharma and his men are still more than capable to steal a result. However, India will be wary of the threat that West Indies poses in the shorter format of the game since they are the reigning T20I champions. Moreover, the visitors have been bolstered by the return of Keiron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Andre Russel and Carlos Brathwaite.

For India, Virat Kohli has been given rest in order to keep him fresh for the upcoming tour of Australia, which will start from November 21. Several new faces have been inducted into the Indian team to test the struggling West Indies team in 3-match T20I series. The first of the series will be played on November 4 and it will start from 7 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs West Indies?

The live streaming of the T20I match can be caught on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the India vs West Indies?

The highly-anticipated match will be played on November 4, Sunday, and it will start at 7 pm India time. The two sides will lock horns at Eden Gardens.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of India vs West Indies? Which TV channel will have the match live?

India vs West Indies match will be aired on Star Sports Network, some of the channels being Star 1, Star 1 HD, Star 1 Hindi, etc.

What are the squads for India vs West Indies?

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More