India vs West Indies 1st T20I Match Preview: Check IND vs WI Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Preview: Three days after securing the men’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games, India return to T20I action against West Indies in Lucknow. Twelve of the 14 players from India’s Asian Games squad are also part of the T20I setup, with Shreyas Iyer continuing as captain.

The biggest selection question for India will revolve around teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He opened alongside Abhishek Sharma during the Asian Games, but India could return to an Abhishek Sharma-Sanju Samson opening combination, with Ishan Kishan coming in at No. 3. Sooryavanshi may therefore have to wait for his opportunity.

Ishan Kishan has been one of India’s standout T20I batters in 2026, while Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy are expected to form the core of the middle order. Naman Dhir has also been added to the squad after Washington Sundar was withdrawn from the T20I series.

West Indies, meanwhile, will look to carry the momentum from their ODI series finale into the T20Is. Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd add further power to the visitors’ batting and all-round options. Jewel Andrew’s availability remains a question after his finger injury, with Amir Jangoo added as cover.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Match Details

Tournament: West Indies tour of India, 2026

Match: India vs West Indies, 1st T20I

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM Local Time | 1:30 PM GMT | 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

India vs West Indies T20I Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 31

India Won: 20

West Indies Won: 11

No Result: 1

Probable Playing XIs

India (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies (Probable XI): Shai Hope (Captain & WK), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde.

India vs West Indies T20I Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (Captain/WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch The Match In India And Other Countries?

India

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

United States and Canada

TV Broadcast: Willow TV

Live Streaming: Willow TV

United Kingdom and Ireland

TV Broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket

Live Streaming: Sky Sports platforms

Caribbean

TV Broadcast: ESPN Caribbean

Live Streaming: ESPN digital platforms

Australia

TV Broadcast: Fox Cricket

Live Streaming: Kayo Sports

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa

TV Broadcast: SuperSport Cricket

Live Streaming: SuperSport platforms

Middle East and North Africa

TV Broadcast: CricLife

Live Streaming: STARZPLAY

Stats And Trivia