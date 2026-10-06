India vs West Indies 1st T20I Match Preview: Check IND vs WI Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Preview: Three days after securing the men’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games, India return to T20I action against West Indies in Lucknow. Twelve of the 14 players from India’s Asian Games squad are also part of the T20I setup, with Shreyas Iyer continuing as captain.
The biggest selection question for India will revolve around teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He opened alongside Abhishek Sharma during the Asian Games, but India could return to an Abhishek Sharma-Sanju Samson opening combination, with Ishan Kishan coming in at No. 3. Sooryavanshi may therefore have to wait for his opportunity.
Ishan Kishan has been one of India’s standout T20I batters in 2026, while Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy are expected to form the core of the middle order. Naman Dhir has also been added to the squad after Washington Sundar was withdrawn from the T20I series.
West Indies, meanwhile, will look to carry the momentum from their ODI series finale into the T20Is. Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd add further power to the visitors’ batting and all-round options. Jewel Andrew’s availability remains a question after his finger injury, with Amir Jangoo added as cover.
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Match Details
Tournament: West Indies tour of India, 2026
Match: India vs West Indies, 1st T20I
Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM Local Time | 1:30 PM GMT | 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
India vs West Indies T20I Head-to-Head Record
Matches Played: 31
India Won: 20
West Indies Won: 11
No Result: 1
Probable Playing XIs
India (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies (Probable XI): Shai Hope (Captain & WK), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde.
India vs West Indies T20I Squads
India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir.
West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (Captain/WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch The Match In India And Other Countries?
India
TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
United States and Canada
TV Broadcast: Willow TV
Live Streaming: Willow TV
United Kingdom and Ireland
TV Broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket
Live Streaming: Sky Sports platforms
Caribbean
TV Broadcast: ESPN Caribbean
Live Streaming: ESPN digital platforms
Australia
TV Broadcast: Fox Cricket
Live Streaming: Kayo Sports
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
TV Broadcast: SuperSport Cricket
Live Streaming: SuperSport platforms
Middle East and North Africa
TV Broadcast: CricLife
Live Streaming: STARZPLAY
Stats And Trivia
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Akeal Hosein is set to become only the fourth West Indies player to feature in 100 T20Is.
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Ishan Kishan is the only batter in the world to have scored more than 1,000 runs in T20Is in 2026.
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India have won 20 of their 31 T20Is against West Indies.
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India are yet to lose a T20I at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
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Ishan Kishan has scored three fifties and a century in nine T20 innings at the Ekana Stadium.
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Ishan Kishan has scored 1,005 T20I runs in 2026, averaging 37.22 at a strike rate of 169.47.
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West Indies have won only one of their last 10 T20Is in India, with their most recent victory coming in 2019.