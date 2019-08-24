India vs West Indies 1st Test: India vs West Indies 1st Test: West Indies will resume their first innings from 189/8 with Jason Holder and Miguel Cummins at the crease. India will be looking to take early two wickets and take a lead. Only Roston Chase was the leading run-scorer with 48 runs.

India vs West Indies 1st Test: Virat Kohli-led India are set to take a lead in the first innings of the first Test match against West Indies at Antigua as the hosts have to trail 108 runs with eight wickets down. Skipper Jason Holder (10) and Miguel Cummins (0) are at the crease. Not a single Windies batsman could score a half-century so far in the 59 overs of play.

West Indies got a steady start as compared to India. Trailing a score of 297, Windies lost their the first wicket for 36 and second for 48. The felling of wickets did not stop. Though Roston Chase (48) tried hard to build a partnership but was departed by Ishant Sharma.

You beauty @ImIshant – 5 wickets for the speedster and West Indies end Day 2 on 189/8 #TeamIndia #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/9TfKr8B3EY — BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2019

The second highest-scorer for Windies was Shimron Hetmyer with 35 runs. All eyes were on Darren Bravo and Shai Hope but both failed to deliver. The former made 18 and the latter 24. All thanks to the superb bowling of Sharma who picked up five wickets in 13 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja also claimed one each wicket.

West Indies get into Tea with the score reading 82/3. Join us for the final session in just a bit #TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Nq0Zvl8iUB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2019

Earlier, Pant and Jadeja resumed India’s innings from 203/6. The wicketkeeper-batsman departed quickly for 24. After that Sharma joined Jadeja and both scored much-needed 60 runs. The innings ended with Jadeja giving his wicket for 58. If India manage to get a lead, West Indies will be in trouble.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Test match is a part of the ICC World Test Championship which started with the first match of The Ashes 2019 between England and Australia. The host nation has won the first match of the five series and second game ended in a draw.

2 quick wickets for #TeamIndia. After Shami, Ishant & Jadeja get into the act. West Indies are 59/3 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/AEEwfPGBWa — BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2019

