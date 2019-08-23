India vs West Indies 1st Test: India will resume their second innings from 203/3 today in Antigua. Rishabh Pant with 20 and Ravindra Jadeja with three runs will be looking to set a partnership and post 300-plus total. On the other side, West Pacers will try to get early wickets and bowl-out India under 300.

India vs West Indies 1st Test: Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will start the second day’s play on Friday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Both the players will resume first innings from 203/6. On the first day, only 68.5 overs were bowled as the rain stopped it. After West Indies skipper Jason Holder invited India to bat first, the Windies strike bowlers dismantled the Men in Blue’s top order.

Only opener Lokesh Rahul survived the pacing attack who managed to score 44 off 87 balls. India lost Mayank Agarwal early after scoring just five runs. The second wicket fell for seven and third for 25 runs. Chetehwar Pujara and Virat Kohli scored two and nine runs respectively. After that, Ajinkya Rahul joined Rahul and both took the score to 93.

🌴v 🇮🇳#WIvIND The rain brings an end to Day 1 of the 1st Test v India.

IND 203/6 (69.0 ov)

Roach 3/34 | Gabriel 2/49 #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame #WTC pic.twitter.com/CCcWSWcwhl — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 22, 2019

Before they could cross 100, Rahul gave his wicket. It was the turn of Hanuma Vihari to perform. He scored 32 runs and departed. Rahane was the leading run-scorer in the first day of the match with 81 runs. For West Indies, Kemar Roach was the leading wicket-taker. He claimed the wickets of Agarwal, Pujara, and Vihari. Shannon Gabriel took wickets of skipper Kohli and Rahane. Spinner Roston Chase also picked up a wicket of Rahul.

Today, India will be looking to build a partnership and set a 300-plus target. All eyes will be on Pant and Jadeja. If West Indies get an early wicket, India will be trouble as the remaining players are mere bowlers. These are Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, the ongoing match is the 97th red-ball game between the two nations. Out of earlier 96 longest format encounters, the hosts have won 30 while as India 20. As many as 46 matches were ended in a draw.

