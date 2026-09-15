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Home > Sports News > India vs West Indies 2026: Full ODI And T20I Series Schedule, Dates, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know

India vs West Indies 2026: Full ODI And T20I Series Schedule, Dates, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know

with Team India starting their home season with a bang, headlined by a convincing win over Afghanistan in the first of the three T20Is at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India vs West Indies 2026: Full ODI And T20I Series Schedule, Dates, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
India vs West Indies 2026: Full ODI And T20I Series Schedule, Dates, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 18:40 IST

India vs West Indies: With Team India starting their home season with a bang, headlined by a convincing win over Afghanistan in the first of the three T20Is at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With two more T20Is to go in the series, India look firm favourites to win all three. The action will resume later this month when a power-packed West Indies team visits India to play three ODIs and five T20Is. The series also clashes with the 2026 edition of the Asian Games in Japan.

India vs West Indies 2026, ODI and T20I Series Schedule

Date Match Venue
September 27 India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Thiruvananthapuram
September 30 India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Guwahati
October 3 India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI New Chandigarh
October 6 India vs West Indies, 1st T20I Lucknow
October 9 India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Ranchi
October 11 India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Indore
October 14 India vs West Indies, 4th T20I Hyderabad
October 17 India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Bengaluru

India vs West Indies 2026, ODI and T20I Series Timings

All three ODIs are scheduled for a 2:00 PM IST start, while the T20Is are slated to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

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India vs West Indies 2026: When is the BCCI likely to announce the squads?

According to an update by the PTI journalist, the BCCI are likely to unveil the squads to face the Caribbeans on September 16, Wednesday. Due to the Asian Games 2026 in Japan clashing with the 50-over series, the selectors have some headaches. The first of the three ODIs against the West Indies will take place on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, while India, who have received direct entry to the quarter-final of Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, will play on September 28. Due to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer set to be in Japan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant are among the players in focus and could be recalled to the ODI side. As far as the pace-bowling unit go, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav could join forces.

Ravindra Jadeja could make a short-term comeback to the ODI setup, with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma and Mayank Yadav also among the contenders to be included in the 50-overs squad as part of the pace-bowling unit.

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India vs West Indies 2026: Full ODI And T20I Series Schedule, Dates, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know
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India vs West Indies 2026: Full ODI And T20I Series Schedule, Dates, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know
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India vs West Indies 2026: Full ODI And T20I Series Schedule, Dates, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know
India vs West Indies 2026: Full ODI And T20I Series Schedule, Dates, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know
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