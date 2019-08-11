India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Port of Spain: Here is India vs West Indies match preview, India timings for Ind Vs WI match, how to watch India vs West Indies match online, Ind vs WI squads and weather report.

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Port of Spain: Virat Kohli and men are all set to take on the hosts West Indies on Sunday at the Port of Spain. The enthralling battle between both the stars studded teams will start at around 7 pm (IST) and 9:30 am (Local time). After losing the 3-match T20I series, West Indies is keen to avenge 3 back to back defeats and Jason Holder and men are all set to put their best to outclass Team India.

On the other side, Virat Kohli and co. who are on the seventh heaven and full of confidence as they won all 3 matches of 20 overs format and now are eyeing to take the first lead in ODI game. This is the second encounter of the 3-match series. The first match was washed out due to unpleasant weather.

It’s a month-long tour, where, India is scheduled to play 1 more ODI and 2 Tests.

Know India timings for Ind Vs WI match, how to watch India vs West Indies match online, squads, weather prediction and match preview

When is India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

India vs West Indies 2nd One Day International (ODI) match of the 3 match series will be played on Sunday, August 11, 2019. The first encounter of the series was washed out due to bad weather at Providence Stadium, Guyana and today both the captains are looking forward to thump each other.

Where will India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be held at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad today and it is expected to be a high-voltage match as both the teams are eager to bag the game and mark first lead in the 3 match series.

At what time India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will start?

As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will kick off at 7:00 pm. While as per the Windies clock, the game will begin at 9:30 AM.

On which TV channel fans can watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match LIVE action?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be broadcast by Sony Pictures Sports Network and it will be available on Sony 1 and Sony Six. While people who don’t have a subscription to Sony Network, the match will be available on DD Sport in India.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match online?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be available online at SonyLIV.com and the match will start at 7:00 pm as per India time.

Weather prediction at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad where India vs West Indies match will be played?

As of now, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI seems to be clear and it is expected that rain won’t soil the game. The sky is clear and it’s a bright and sunny day at Port of Spain. In the last match, the rain had interrupted the play after 13 overs and officials later decided to call it off.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), John Campbell, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul and Sheldon Cottrell.

