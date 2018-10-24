India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: The Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam is all set to witness a thriller contest between India and West Indies today. The match will start at 1: 30 pm (IST). Team India will be looking to increase the lead, while Windies will be looking to level the series. Here is the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live streaming India Time, IST Time, TV channel time, likely line-ups and preview.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: After crushing West Indies in the last ODI by a huge margin of 8 wickets, team India is all set to face Jason Holder and men in the 2nd ODI at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match will commence at 1:30 om (IST) and visitors will be eying to avenge. Leading the side from the front skipper Virat Kohli scored an impressive ton and the deputy Rohit Sharma struck 150 runs with fours and sixes all around the stadium.

With Virat Kohli’s 104 runs and Rohit Sharma’s 150, team India chased West Indies 322 run target easily and moved a step ahead by 1-0 in the 5 match series. Today, Windies would try to level the series by marking a victory over the home team.

Where and how to catch the live stream of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

The live streaming of the match India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies match will be played at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and it will commence on Wednesday from 01:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What will be the likely lineups in India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

West Indies: Chanderpaul Hemraj, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach

