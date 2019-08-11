Virat Kohli and his men are ready to lock horns with Jason Holder-led West Indies on Sunday at Port of Spain. After the 1st ODI washed out due to heavy downpour, India will look to have a full game.

Virat Kohli and his men are all set to take on West Indies in the second One-Day International which is to be played on Sunday at Port of Spain in Trinidad. Both teams will be hoping that the rain stays away from the field after the first ODI has been washed out due to heavy downpour, only 13 overs were possible as the rain led to a no result.

Indian bowlers were impressive once again as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami successfully bowled some unplayable deliveries and kept the Windies batsmen quite. After the powerplay, Kuldeep Yadav came into the attack and removed the dangerous Chris Gayle. However, Gayle was the only batsman who has been dismissed by the Indian bowlers in the rain-affected encounter.

It was the first match for the Virat Kohli and Co after World Cup. India’s batting-order looked solid with the comeback of Shikhar Dhawan who joined at the top-order after getting sidelined due to a thumb injury in the World Cup. Talking about the middle-order, Shreyas Iyer likely to get one more chance after having made in the playing XI in the first match. Rishabh Pant will definitely have the role of the finisher.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami looked pretty impressive as he gave away just 5 runs in 3 overs, but after an expensive three overs spell in the first match by Khaleel Ahmed where he gave away 27 runs, Navdeep Saini might get chance to debut in the ODI cricket,

Squads:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Kemar Roach, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (c), Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, John Campbell, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas.

India: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Navdeep Saini.

