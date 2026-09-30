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Home > Sports News > India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Smash Fifties in Mammoth Run Chase | IND vs WI Live Updates

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Smash Fifties in Mammoth Run Chase | IND vs WI Live Updates

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI sees Rohit Sharma smash a half-century and join Shubman Gill in a century stand. Rohit becomes the third Indian to reach 12,000 ODI runs, while Gill continues his excellent form after scoring a century in the first ODI.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 20:21 IST

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma smashed a hard-hitting half-century in the second One-Day International against the West Indies. The former Indian skipper along with Shubman Gill, is in the middle of a century stand that is keeping India’s hopes alive after conceding 405 runs in the first innings. Soon after Rohit got to his milestone, he was joined by the current skipper, Gill. 

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma Reaches Fifty



Rohit Sharma, after not making use of his start in the previous match, has scored a half-century in the second ODI. The right-handed opening batter reached the milestone with back-to-back sixes against Keemo Paul. 



Rohit also became only the third Indian batter after Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to score 12,000 runs in the format. 

Shubman Gill Leads From the Front



Shubman Gill continued his fine form as he raced to yet another half-century. The right-handed opening batter looks in great touch and is set for another triple-digit score. Earlier, he had scored a century in the first match as India went on to take a 1-0 lead in the series.



Coming to the second innings, Gill would have been under extreme pressure after his bowlers failed to contain the West Indies, and they scored more than 400 runs. 

India vs West Indies Live Updates

Having won the toss, the Indian captain, Shubman Gill, put the West Indies in to bat. John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo scored centuries to lead the visitors to a score past the 400-run mark. The Indian bowlers were made to toil hard in the field, with Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Gurnoor Brar picking a couple of wickets each. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna too picked up a wicket.

In reply, the Indian team has gotten off to a rollicking start and has absolutely dominated the proceedings. At the time of writing, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma remain unbeaten with 169 runs on the board at the end of 17 overs.

Also Read: IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes 3rd Indian Batter To Score 12000 Runs

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India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Smash Fifties in Mammoth Run Chase | IND vs WI Live Updates
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India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Smash Fifties in Mammoth Run Chase | IND vs WI Live Updates
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India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Smash Fifties in Mammoth Run Chase | IND vs WI Live Updates
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Smash Fifties in Mammoth Run Chase | IND vs WI Live Updates
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