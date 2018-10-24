India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: The match went to the wire as West Indies closed down India's score of 321 runs thanks to terrific innings from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer. Shai Hope, who came to bat at one down when West Indies were 36/1, played a patient innings from the beginning and recorded his second ODI century. He hit 8 fours and 3 sixes in his match-winning knock.

Terrific knocks from wicket-keeper batsman Shai Hope and youngster Shimron Hetmyer on Wednesday propelled West Indies to a sensational 322-run chase against India in the second ODI in Vizag that ended in an exhilarating draw. It was also Shimron Hetmyer’s blistering knock of 94 runs off 64 balls that helped West Indies deal with the early blows and set his side in motion to close down the monumental target. After the tie match, West Indies still trails in the 5-match ODI series by 0-1.

The match went to the wire as West Indies closed down India’s score of 321 runs thanks to terrific innings from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer. Shai Hope, who came to bat at one down when West Indies were 36/1, played a patient innings from the beginning and recorded his second ODI century. He hit 8 fours and 3 sixes in his match-winning knock.

Although Hope was instrumental in his side’s unsuccessful chase, it was youngster Shimron Hetmyer who shell-shocked the Indian bowling attack with a blitzkrieg. The 21-year-old, who was playing 14 match of his career, launched an onslaught from the first ball and played an innings of the highest quality.

However, Hetmyer was unfortunate to miss his second consecutive ODI century, and fourth of his career, when he was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal at the score of 94. In his 64-ball blitzkrieg, Hetmyer smashed 7 massive sixes and 4 boundaries.

Batting first, India started the innings on a poor note as they lost last match centurion Rohit Sharma in the third over. However, skipper Virat Kohli took on the mantle of the team like usual and went onto slam his 37th ODI century breaking several records enroute to it.

During his awe-inspiring innings of 157 runs, Kohli became the fastest batsmen in the history of cricket to reach the 10,000-run landmark. He broke the long-standing record of legendary Sachin Tendulkar. He also crossed 1,000-run mark in the 2018 calendar year.

The third ODI between the two sides will be played on October 27 in Pune and it will interesting to see who will gain the crucial lead in the series.

