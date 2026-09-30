India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Who Will Win? Match Prediction, Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs And Match Details

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Prediction: Team India will be out to seal the series when they face the West Indies in the decisive second ODI at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30, Wednesday. Having not lost a bilateral ODI series to the Caribbeans since 2007, the Men in Blue look favourites once again to clinch another series.

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Match Details

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Details

The television telecast of the second ODI between India and West Indies shall be available on Star Sports. As far as the live streaming is concerned, it will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Preview

The home side won the series-opener at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram in a canter. While the West Indies, who batted first, seemed to be on track to set India up for a massive chase, Kuldeep Yadav’s wicket-taking ability in the middle overs proved to be decisive. The left-arm wrist-spinner’s outstanding figures of 10-1-40-4 was the game-changer as the Caribbeans were restricted to 295 where they were once looking at a total of at least 320. In response, Virat Kohli (139*) and Shubman Gill (110) struck pristine centuries to take Team India over the line only in 41.4 overs with eight wickets to spare.

With Justin Greaves scoring a hundred for the tourists, an injury has ruled him out of the must-win fixture. Greaves’ injury rendered him unavailable on the field during India’s batting, depriving the visitors of an extra bowling option. Their bowling unit looked listless in the face of a mighty Indian batting line-up. Hence, they need vast improvement across facets to level the series.

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Predicted XIs

Team India predicted XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar.

West Indies predicted XI: Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph.

India vs West Indies, Prediction

The crucial injury blow to the Caribbeans has reduced their chance of levelling the series even more. Team India look in excellent nick to take an unassailable 2-0 lead and the prediction is for the Men in Blue to win.