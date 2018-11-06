WI 6/0 after 1 over, Shimron Hetmyer 0, Shai Hope 6, India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I live score updates: An upbeat Indian team will look to celebrate Diwali with 7th consecutive T20I series win when they will meet Windies for the 2nd match in, 3-match T20 series, at the Bharat Ratan Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Today’s match apart from being a series win match for the Men in Blue might see Rohit Sharma becoming India’s leading run-getter in Twenty20 Internationals. Sharma only needs 11 runs to surpass Kohli’s tally or runs in the shortest format of the game.
The stadium will also witness its first-ever international match after being renamed as Bharat Ratan Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium from The Ekana International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Last match, India scampered to victory after initial stutter, they looked a bit laboured in their 110-run chase but today at Lucknow, where international cricket returns after almost 24 years, they would like to correct themselves.
Live Updates
WI 6/0 after 1 over, Shimron Hetmyer 0, Shai Hope 6
Windies comes to bat, they are looking for retribution. Windies need to build a strong partnership and then take it up in the last couple of overs.
India 195 after 20 overs
Rohit Sharma's blitzing 111 propelled India to 195, it was a slow start for the hosts but Dhawan and Sharma picked up the pace after 5th over.
Ind 148/2 after 17 overs, Rohit Sharma 80, Lokesh Rahul 12
Rohit Sharma has gone completely berserk after completing his half-century as he slams back to back maximums off the bowling off Fabian Allen. The India skipper is propelling the hosts towards a huge score.
Ind 136/2 after 16 overs, Rohit Sharma 78, Lokesh Rahul 3
Another one is walking back to the hut, it was a good opportunity for the young star to rise up to the occasion but he missed. It was a full-length delivery but Pand did his style of batting and is now gone.
Ind 123/1 after 14 overs, Rohit Sharma 72, Rishabh Pant 0
First breakthrough for Windies, Fabian Allen delivers for the visitors and Dhawan is going back to the hut. Again, Dhawan is unable to turn a good start into good innings. Rohit, on the other hand, is doing the right job.
Ind 113/0 after 13 overs, Rohit Sharma 65, Shikhar Dhawan 41
Rohit Sharma takes a double and with that he completes his half-century off just 38 deliveries. On the next ball, he cuts Keemo Paul for a boundary towards covers. With that, India have also crossed the 100-run mark in the 13th over of the innings.
Ind 96/0 after 11 overs, Rohit Sharma 49, Shikhar Dhawan 40
India is going strong with Rohit inching closer to his fifty. Dhawan is also at 40, both are looking set, run rate is going at around 10 per over. Impressive comeback after a slow initial overs.
Ind 83/0 after 10 overs, Rohit Sharma 42, Shikhar Dhawan 35
Tight over from Fabian Allen, only 5 from it. Windies need a wicket here to break the momentum or else Lucknow is up for a big total in the short format game.
Ind 78/0 after 9 overs, Rohit Sharma 39, Shikhar Dhawan 33
Now Rohit is picking up the pace, he's going after the Windies skipper itself after sending spinner Pierre for 12 in his last over. After a slow start, India have picked up the pace.
Ind 66/0 after 8 overs, Rohit Sharma 28, Shikhar Dhawan 32
Finally the openers are going against the Windies bowlers, Dhawan is taking apart their attack, going after Oshane Thoams. The Windies pacer concedes 17 runs from his over.
Ind 28/0 after 4 overs, Rohit Sharma 17, Shikhar Dhawan 8
After the first maiden over, there was a chance in the second to put some runs on the board when Keemo Paul bowled a no-ball and India were awarded a free-hit but still Dhawan missed it and went for a begging. In the 3rd over, only 2 came from the bat. Windies are keeping it tight.
Ind 7/0 after 2 overs, Rohit Sharma 2, Shikhar Dhawan 3
Slow start for India, both the batsmen are trying to set their eyes on the ball. Windies is looking for retribution for the 1st match, after all they are the reigning champions of the current match format.
Windies skipper wins the toss, elects to bowl against India
Choosing to bowl, skipper Carlos Brathwaite said that dew was the major factor for his decision. He said that pitch was another reason, where chasing it seems would be easy.
Teams have been announced
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed
Windies (Playing XI): Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas