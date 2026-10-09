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Home > Sports News > India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Preview: Check IND vs WI Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Preview: Check IND vs WI Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Preview: India will look to extend their series lead in Ranchi after winning the opening match by eight wickets. Shreyas Iyer’s stunning century has given the hosts momentum, while West Indies must regroup quickly. Check the match date, time, venue, probable XIs, squads, head-to-head record and live-streaming details.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Preview: Check IND vs WI Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 14:26 IST

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Preview: India will face West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, October 9, 2026. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST, with India aiming to extend their series lead after winning the opening game by eight wickets.

India will look to continue their winning run after securing a comfortable victory in the first T20I in Lucknow. Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 102 off 43 balls powered the hosts to a successful chase of 172, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series.

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India have won their last 10 T20Is and will aim to maintain their momentum despite missing key players Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy. Iyer will continue to lead the side, while attention will be on India’s batting combination and possible changes to the bowling attack.

The biggest selection question concerns teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who could have to wait for an opportunity after missing the first match. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan are among the options for India’s top order, while Prince Yadav could replace Mayank Yadav in the playing XI.

West Indies, meanwhile, will look to bounce back after being restricted to 171 in the opening match. Captain Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer provided resistance with half-centuries, but the visitors will need stronger contributions from their top and middle order to level the series.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Details

  • Tournament: West Indies tour of India, 2026

  • Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

  • Date: Friday, October 9, 2026

  • Time: 7:00 PM IST

  • GMT: 1:30 PM

  • Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

India vs West Indies T20I Head-to-Head Record

  • Matches Played: 32

  • India Won: 21

  • West Indies Won: 10

  • No Result: 1

Probable Playing XIs

India (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies (Probable XI): Shai Hope (Captain and WK), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde.

India vs West Indies T20I Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (Captain and WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch The Match In India And Other Countries?

India

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioHotstar

United States and Canada

TV Broadcast: Willow TV
Live Streaming: Willow TV

United Kingdom and Ireland

TV Broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket
Live Streaming: Sky Sports platforms

Caribbean

TV Broadcast: ESPN Caribbean
Live Streaming: ESPN digital platforms

Australia

TV Broadcast: Fox Cricket
Live Streaming: Kayo Sports

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa

TV Broadcast: SuperSport Cricket
Live Streaming: SuperSport platforms

Middle East and North Africa

TV Broadcast: CricLife
Live Streaming: STARZPLAY

Stats And Trivia

  • India’s head-to-head advantage: India have won 21 of their 32 T20I matches against West Indies, compared with 10 victories for the Caribbean side.

  • India’s winning streak: The hosts enter the second T20I on the back of 10 consecutive T20I victories.

  • Shreyas Iyer’s match-winning century: Iyer smashed an unbeaten 102 off 43 balls in the opening match, guiding India to victory with 32 balls remaining.

  • Axar Patel’s powerplay impact: Axar has been among India’s most effective powerplay bowlers since the World Cup earlier this year, according to the supplied match preview information.

  • Naman Dhir’s bowling record: Dhir is noted for achieving the unusual T20I feat of taking three wickets without conceding a run in an over on three occasions in an innings.

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India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Preview: Check IND vs WI Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live
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India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Preview: Check IND vs WI Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live
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