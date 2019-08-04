Virat Kohli and Co will look to seal the series with another win over a dismal West Indies in the 2nd T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday. On the other hand, Jason Holder-led West Indies will hope to stay alive in the series with a comeback.

Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team will face Jason Holder-led West Indies for the 2nd time in 2 days in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday.

Indian cricket team had defeated the Carribeans by 4 wickets on Saturday in 1st T20I. Debutant Navdeep Saini showed brilliant performance as he picked 3 wickets conceding just 17 runs. The 26-year-old right-arm pace bowler will surely aim to replicate his performance on Sunday and will try to cement his place in the squad.

On the other hand, Bhuvaneswar Kumar picked two wickets while Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ravindra Jadeja shared one wicket each.

Meanwhile, Windies batsmen could only score 96 runs with some poor shot selection. Chasing 96, India managed to reach their target with ease. Rohit Sharma was the top scorer for India scoring 24 runs while skipper Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey contributed 19 runs each to reach the target.

India won’t likely to make any change in their winning combination while West Indies might include Rovman Powell, an extra spinner into their squad as the pitch might get slower.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies squad: Carlos Brathwaite (C), Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App