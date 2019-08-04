India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma has become world's number 1 batsman to hit the maximum number of sixes after surpassing Chris Gayle's record of 105 sixes in the T20I format. Rohit Sharma now has 106 sixes under his belt.

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who had scored 5 centuries at the ICC Cricket World Cup, today bagged another record in international cricket. With 3 long hits, Rohit Sharma surpassed Windies legend Chris Gayle’s record of 105 sixes in the T20 International cricket. Rohit now has 106 sixes against his name. Today, in the 2nd T20I, Rohit Sharma smashed 67 runs off 51 balls at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida and powered his team to set a respectable total against trailing West Indies.

In the first match, he had beaten the record of New Zealand opener Marin Guptill, who has 103 sixes under his belt. BlackCaps star Colin Munro with 92 and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum have 91 big shots against his name.

With Rohit’s powerpack innings, Team India managed to score 167 runs with the loss of 5 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Sharma had performed brilliantly at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He had scored more than 673 runs at the tournament including 5 centuries against South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Here are the squads:

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App