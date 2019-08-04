India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Ind vs WI 2nd T20I match will be played today. When is India vs West Indies match, where to watch India vs West Indies live match, how to watch Ind vs WI match online, time, venue and other details are mentioned below.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Team India is all set to take on West Indies in the 2nd T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida’s Lauderhill. Virat Kohli and men will be eyeing to clean sweep the 2 match series as they have already won the first match at the same venue. On Saturday, India registered a narrow victory over West Indies by 4 wickets. Although it was a brilliant show by Indian bowlers, but the star-studded batting line collapsed and failed to impress.

Bowlers had restricted Men in Maroon for only 95 runs and dismissed 9 batsmen in 20 overs. While chasing the target, men in blue performed below the mark and lost 6 wickets to chase an easy target.

What is the venue for India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

Florida’s Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill will host the 2nd the T20 international match between India and West Indies.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

What is the time for India vs West Indies match?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 international will commence at 8.00 PM IST and the toss will be performed 30 minutes before the match begins.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The West Indies 1st T20I match will be aired on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be available on SonyLIV.

