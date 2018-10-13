India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 stumps: 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw gave a blistering start to Indian innings posting 70 runs off 53 balls before going back to pavillion. Lokesh Rahul was dismissed before Shaw at the score of 4 while Cheteshwar Pujara (10) quickly followed Shaw to the Indian dressing room.

Riding high on the blistering knock by Prithvi Shaw and a solid partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant, India has nearly wiped the first innings total of West Indies on the Day 2 of the second Test match in Hyderabad. At stumps, India was looking strong at 308 for 4 in return to West Indies’ 311. Only Lokesh Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara went out on cheap scores while rest, including skipper Virat Kohli, played powerful knocks.

West Indies resumed their innings on Day 2 with Roston Chase playing on 98 and assisted by Jason Holder from the other end. Holder (52) was dismissed by in-form Umesh Yadav early in the day. Umesh struck again and sent back Devendra Bishoo at the score of 2.

Roston Chase completed his crucial century but fell prey to a red-hot Yadav, who clean bowled him for 106. Umesh Yadav completed his 6-wicket haul by claiming the wicket of Shannon Gabriel and helped India in restricting West Indies at 311.



Skipper Virat Kohli took on the West Indies bowling attack and scored an estimable 45 runs to take the Indian side past 150-run mark. Kohli lost his wicket to Jason Holder as the bowler claimed a plumb LBW.

India were struggling at 162 for 4 but Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant took over the mantle from Virat Kohli and established a formidable partnership. By the end of the day’s play, the duo has scored 146 runs together and were still looking strong on the pitch.

Rahane has been patient throughout the day and was not out at 75 while Rishabh Pant had showed a mix of both patience and quickfire shots as he was playing at 85.

West Indies bowlers will have to improve significantly on the third day at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as Indian batsmen have all the potential to pile a monumental score yet again and put pressure on the Carribean side.

