India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3: On the day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India managed to pick 6 wickets of the visitor with just 76 runs on the scoreboard. Speedster Umesh Yadav picked up 3 wickets, while R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav bagged 1 wicket each in the second innings.

Earlier in the first session of the day, team India got all out for 367 runs. Leading the team from the front, Windies skipper Jason Holder took a five-wicket haul and restricted hosts with a lead of 56 runs. In India’s first innings, Jason Holder dismissed 5 Indian batsmen, while Shannon Gabriel took 3 and Jomel Warrican bagged 2 wickets. Bowling outstandingly well and dismissed Ajinkya Rahane (80) and Ravindra Jadeja (0).

For India, Ajinkya Rahane scored 80 and Rishabh Pant hit 92 runs. While Prithvi Shaw contributed 70 runs and Virat Kohli struck 45 runs. For the visitors, the first session of the day was quite successful as they managed to send back 6 India batsmen.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

