India vs West Indies 2nd Test: India will resume their first innings from 264/5 in the second day of the second Test match being played at Sabina Park in Jamaica. Hanuma Vihari (42*) and Rishabh Pant (27) are t the crease after scoring a 62-run partnership. Both the batsmen will be looking to give a decent start to India and lay the foundation for a big total.

On the other side, West Indies bowlers will be trying their best to dismiss both the batsmen early and bowl out India under 300. But that is unlikely. India have Ravindra Jadeja who played a superb knock of 58 in the first match. Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah can also score a few dozen runs.

After invited by Jason Holder to bat first, India lost the first wicket for 32 when Holder dismissed Lokesh Rahul for 13. The second wicket fell for 46. It was Rahkeem Cornwall who dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for six. Holder struck again by departing Mayank Agarwal for 55. In the meantime, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane scored a partnership of 59. Before they could proceed, Rahane lost his wicket to Kemar Roach for 24.

72/2 at Lunch on Day 1 at Jamaica. Mayank Agarwal batting on 41*, Virat Kohli 5*. We will be back post Lunch #TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/dSCwJVTcv8 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 30, 2019

Then, Vihari joined Kohli. The Indian skipper hit another half-century in the series. He was dismissed for 76. He had scored a half-century in the first match. For West Indies, Holder was the leading wicket-taker who picked three wickets. Roach and Cornwall also got one each.

India won the first match by 318 runs. The Kohli-led side white-washed Windies in the T201 series and also clinched victory in the ODI series. Meanwhile, both the nations are playing 98th Test match against each other. West Indies are ahead of India as they have won 30 matches against 21 of India. A total of 46 matches have ended in a draw. But Windies have failed to defeat India since 2002. The team is currently staying at the 8th spot in the Test ranking while as India top the table.

Half century for the Indian Captain. Looking calm and composed at the moment 👍👍 #TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/2sXl9YPZN9 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 30, 2019

