India vs West Indies 2nd Test: India and West Indies are set to lock horns against each other at Jamaica in the second Test match on Friday. India have won the first Test by 318 runs. Virat Kohli-led team will be looking to continue the winning streak against Windies. They have not lost to West Indies in the Tests since 2002. Meanwhile, all the cricket fans can live stream the match between the two nations. They can check below mentioned details about venue, how to watch live etc.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd Test: The Men in Blue will take on West Indies in the second match of the Test series at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Friday. Virat Kohli-led side will be looking to dominate the hosts from day one and win the series. On the other side, Windies will utilize all the efforts and experience of its senior players to win the match and draw the series. But it will not be easy for them in front of the top Test ranking team.

Jamaica’s match will be the 98th longest format game between the two countries. In the past 97 matches, West Indies have won 30 games while as India 21. As many as 46 games ended in a draw. Since 2002, West Indies have failed to win against India in Tests.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be played from Friday, August 30, 2019.

Where will India vs West Indies 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

What time does India vs West Indies 2nd match will begin?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs West Indie 2nd Test match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be telecast by Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

The live stream of India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be available at SonyLIV.com.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Lokesh Rahul.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Lokesh Rahul.

West Indies Squad: Jason Holder (c), Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins.

