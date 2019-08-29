India vs West Indies 2nd Test match preview: India won the first test match of India tour of West Indies by a lead of 318 runs and now the team will be looking forward to whitewash Carribeans.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test match preview: After registering a historical win with a lead of 318 runs in the first test, India is all set to clash with West Indies for the one last time in the India tour of West Indies. The second Test match between India and West Indies will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. As the Virat Kohli led team India started the World Test Championship with a historical win, India will be looking forward to whitewash the Carribeans and win the test series by 2-0. While West Indies failed to win a single match including the T20 Internationals and the One Day Internationals (ODI) and the first test in the India tour of West Indies. The Caribbean will be desperate to register their maiden victory in the tour so they are going to leave no stone unturned in order to outclass India.

As per India’s performance is concerned, the players have performed tremendously well in the India tour of West Indies. Jasprit Bumrah’s performance is one of the major factors for the Carribeans to worry.

If West Indies wants to register their maiden win in the tournament then their batsmen need to perform really well in order to build pressure over the Indian cricket team. As for now, the batting line up of West Indies is pretty weak in comparison to India’s batting line-up.

Here are the squads for India vs West Indies 2nd Test:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Braithwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

