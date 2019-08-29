India vs West Indies 2nd Test preview: India will meet West Indies in the second Test match of the two-match series on Friday, scheduled to be played in Jamaica. Virat Kohli-led side will be eyeing to clinch the series while Jason Holder and the company will be trying to draw the series.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test preview: India are all set to take on West Indies in the second Test game of the two-match series on Friday. It will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. It will be a do-or-die situation for Jason Holder-led side which has so far shown the worst performance against Virat Kohli-led side.

The morale of Indian players will be high after thrashing Windies in the T20I, ODI series and in the opening match of the ongoing series. India will be looking to maintain the winning streak against hosts. The Men in Blue have not lost a single match against Carribean team since 2002. On the other side, the hosts will be looking to end the winning drought. If they win, they can only draw the series.

Earlier, India won the first match by 318 runs. Batting first, India scored 297 runs in the first innings with Ajinkya Rahane scoring 81 and Ravindra Jadeja 58 runs. The duo helped the team to reach near 300. In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 222. All thanks to the superb bowling off Ishant Sharma who picked five wickets.

After getting a lead of 75 runs, India made 343 for the loss of even wickets. West Indies needed to chase the target of 418. Rahane again played a brilliant knock of 102. Vihari also scored important 93 and Kohli 51. Rahane was the only player in the game who could score a ton.

West Indies showed a dismal performance in their second innings. They were bowled out for just 100. This time, Jasprit Bumrah claimed a five-wicket haul. Sharma also took three wickets. Kemar Roach remained leading run-scorer with 38 runs. No other player could cross 19 run-mark.

Squad:

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk) Lokesh Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies Squad: Jason Holder (c), Kemar Roach, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shannon Gabriel, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shamarh Brooks.

