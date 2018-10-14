Thanks to a red-hot Umesh Yadav (4/45) and Ravindra Jadeja (12/3), India wrapped up West Indies innings at 127 which gave them a fairly easy target of 74 runs. Indian openers Prithvi Shaw and Lokesh Rahul chased down the target in 16 overs and handed a sensational win to their side. Umesh Yadav was declared Man of the Match for his inspirational display with the ball.

Pacer Umesh Yadav inspired India to a superb 10-wicket win over West Indies in the second Test match played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Just like the first Test match, India wrapped up the second Test in mere three days play. Umesh Yadav bagged 10 wickets in the match while Prithvi Shaw was phenomenal yet again. Men in Blue completed the rout of West Indies by winning the 2-Test match series 2-0.

While batting first, West Indies put up a fighting total of 311 runs in the first innings, thanks to a terrific century struck by Roston Chase. He was helped by captain Jason Holder who played a crucial knock of 52 runs. However, it was Umesh Yadav who dismantled the entire bottom half lineup of West Indies and ended the first innings with 6 wickets to his name.

Prithvi Shaw was in top form yet again hitting 70 runs off just 53 balls and was unlucky to lose his wicket to Warrican. Skipper Virat Kohli was cut a frustrated figure after he had to depart at 45. Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant were forged a solid partnership of 152 runs taking India’s score past 300.

As soon as Rahane got dismissed, the Indian batting order fell like a house of cards. From 314/3, India got bundled up for 367 and it was captain Jason Holder who had wreaked havoc with the ball. He took 5 wickets while Shannon Gabriel took 3. India had earned a lead of 56 runs in the first innings.

West Indies was absolutely abysmal in the second innings as Umesh Yadav drew first blood on the second delivery of the opening over. The opening duo – Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell – failed to open their accounts and went back to pavillion. Sunil Ambris and Shai Hope tried to salvage the sinking West Indies ship but their efforts were not just enough.

Thanks to a red-hot Umesh Yadav (4/45) and Ravindra Jadeja (12/3), India wrapped up West Indies innings at 127 which gave them a fairly easy target of 74 runs. Indian openers Prithvi Shaw and Lokesh Rahul chased down the target in 16 overs and handed a sensational win to their side. Umesh Yadav was declared Man of the Match for his inspirational display with the ball.

The ODI series between India and West Indies will now begin from October 21 in Guwahati. It will be interesting to see how the travelling Carribean side will fare in the limited overs format.

