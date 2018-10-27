Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and invited Jason Holder and men to bat first at the Pune pitch. West Indies got off to a terrible start as they lost their first wicket at the score of 25 and another on 38. It was Jasprit Bumrah who wreaked havoc and dismissed the West Indies openers putting the visitors at the backfoot early in the game.

West Indies posted a respectable total of 283 runs after struggling early in the third ODI match against India which is being played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. It was wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope yet again to the rescue of his side scoring a knock of 95 runs while there was little help from in-form batsman Shimron Hetmyer (37) and Ashley Nurse’s late blitzkrieg. Jasprit Bumrah was the most successful Indian bowler with 4 scalps to his name while Kuldeep Yadav dismissed two West Indies batsman.

Shai Hope started his innings patiently and kept changing the strike throughout till the dying overs of the match. Hope stood his ground at one end of the pitch while helplessly watching the downfall of the middle order of his side. Marlon Samuels (9) once again disappointed with the bat while in-form Shimron Hetmyer (37) was unlucky to miss out on a big score.

Rovman Powell (4) also went back to pavillion cheaply and his captain Jason Holder (32) tried to hold the fort for a while but fell prey to a brilliant Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery. Fabian Allen (5) was sent backpacking by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Although Shai Hope dragged West Indies from a struggling score of 121/5 to a fighting 227/8 before giving up his wicket in the nervous 90s, he was unfortunate not to register a second consecutive century.

Ashley Nurse launched a late onslaught on Indian bowlers with the help of Kemar Roach. Nurse’s blitzkrieg of 40 runs came off just 22 balls which consisted 4 boundaries and 2 sixes. Roach and Nurse forged a partnership of 56 runs off 35 balls helping West Indies to a total of 283 runs.

