Virat Kohli and his men are all set to take on West Indies in the 3rd One Day International (ODI) at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad, and Tobago. India has won the previous match with quite ease as the first match has been washed out due to heavy rainfall. However, India will be desperate to clinch the series and to whitewash West Indies once again after the T20 series.

When is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Where will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad, and Tobago.

What time does India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies match will be broadcasted by Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

The live stream of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be available at SonyLIV.com.

India XI: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies XI: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach.

