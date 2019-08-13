Dream 11 prediction: Here are Ind vs WI best team, inform players, and predicted playing XI for the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, to be played at the Port of Spain.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Dream 11 prediction: Virat Kohli and men would be locking horns with West Indies at the Port of Spain on Wednesday in the 3rd and final ODI of the 3-match series. The match would start at 7 pm (IST), where Team India would like to mark another victory and clinch the One Day series after winning the T20I race. While on the other side, wounded West Indian side is keen to avenge and level the ODI series by winning this match. Currently, Virat Kohli and co. are leading 1-0 in the series. The first match was abandoned due to rain. All 3 matches have been played at the Port of Spain’s Queen’s Park Oval stadium and visitors have been dominating throughout the series.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI| How to play Dream 11:

Cricket enthusiasts, who love to predict the winner and best performers of the day before the game starts, can try their luck and skills on the Dream 11 sports betting app to win big cash prizes.

Step 1: Download the Dream 11 app.

Step 2: Open it on your phone and make a team who you think will the top performers for the day.

Step 3: You can choose your 11 players from both the teams

Step 4: After selecting your team, name captain and vice-captain.

Step 5: Save the team and select the contest you want to participate in.

Step 6: Pay the entry fee for that contest

Step 7: Once the payment is done, you will get a confirmation notification and email.

Rules to play Dream 11 and points system:

You have to choose 11 players from both the sides, maximum 7 players from a side can be picked.

1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all-rounders and 3 bowlers are necessary to make a team.

As per new rules, participants can select 2 or more wicketkeepers.

For every team, only 100 points will be credited to each participant.

0.5 points will be awarded to every batsman for 1 run.

10 points will be awarded to the bowler for taking a wicket.

4 points will be credited to the fielder for taking a catch.

For a run-out, 4 points will be credited, 2 to the fielder and 2 points to wicketkeeper or the man who will knock off the bails.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI My Dream XI Team:

Rohit Sharma (C), Evin Lewis, Virat Kohli (Vc), Manish Pandey, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Sain.

Squads for India vs West Indies:

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App