WI 71/3, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI LIVE score: Team India is all set to take on West Indies in the 3rd ODI of five-match series at the MCA stadium of Pune. Both the sides will be eying to register a victory as team India wants to propel the lead to 2-0, while Windies will be hoping to level the series. Today, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and invited Jason Holder and men to bat first. The last match was a jaw-dropping game, which ended on an exhilarating draw for Windies. Thanks to wicket-keeper batsman Shai Hope and youngster Shimron Hetmyer’s terrific knocks, which helped visitors to level India’s target of 322 runs.

For today’s match, Virat Kohli made 3 changes in the team, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed coming in. Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja are out.

Windies captain Jason Holder also made 1 change as spinner Fabian Allen makes the debut and replaced Devendra Bishoo.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies XI: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy

Here are the LIVE updates of India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI:

