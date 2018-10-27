WI 71/3, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI LIVE score: Team India is all set to take on West Indies in the 3rd ODI of five-match series at the MCA stadium of Pune. Both the sides will be eying to register a victory as team India wants to propel the lead to 2-0, while Windies will be hoping to level the series. Today, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and invited Jason Holder and men to bat first. The last match was a jaw-dropping game, which ended on an exhilarating draw for Windies. Thanks to wicket-keeper batsman Shai Hope and youngster Shimron Hetmyer’s terrific knocks, which helped visitors to level India’s target of 322 runs.
For today’s match, Virat Kohli made 3 changes in the team, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed coming in. Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja are out.
Windies captain Jason Holder also made 1 change as spinner Fabian Allen makes the debut and replaced Devendra Bishoo.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
West Indies XI: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy
Here are the LIVE updates of India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI:
Third wicket for India, Khaleel gets Samuels. A good delivery from the left-hander and an outstanding catch by MSD.
13.1: WICKET! M Samuels (9) is out, c MS Dhoni b Khaleel Ahmed, 55/3 https://t.co/jHiHJXbRD8 #IndvWI @Paytm— BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2018
It was a loud shout on Bumarah's ball for LBW and field umpire raised his finger but M Samuels takes the review. Third umpire Ian Gould examines the replay and changes the decision to not out. Samuels survives. WI 46/2.
Wicket!!! Jasprit Bumrah strikes again and dismisses K Powell, who was looking good. Powell makes his way back to pavilion after scoring 21 runs (25). It was a swinging ball which took the outside edge of Powell's bat and was caught by Rohit Sharma at the wider 3rd slip.
Change in bowling Khaleel comes to attack. Windies batsman K Powell welcomes him with a power hit that results in six runs for visitors. After 2 dot balls, Powell pulls the ball for a boundary. Windies 38/1 after 8 overs.
Wicket!!! India gets the first breakthrough as Jasprit Bumrah dismisses C Hemraj. West Indies 25/1. It was a swinging delivery that took the edge of Hemraj's bat and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni completes the job.
Jasprit Bumrah starts on a good note as he bowls 6 dot balls to C Hemraj. No run of the over, visitors 4// 0 after 2 overs.
West Indies opener Kieran Powell and Chandrapaul Hemraj start the innings for their side. For India, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar comes out to bowl. A good over with 5 dot balls and a boundary. WI 4/0.