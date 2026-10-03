India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Preview: Can India Complete A 3-0 Whitewash In New Chandigarh? Check Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Preview: The series finale will be a historic day for New Chandigarh, which will host its first ever ODI. India, led by Shubman Gill, will be looking to continue their dominant batting form after putting up 706 runs in the first two matches. Meanwhile, West Indies need a massive improvement from their bowling attack after picking up just four wickets in the series so far.

India’s batting line-up is in formidable form, with Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli leading the charge. The team will also look to make the most of its all-round options, including Ravindra Jadeja and Naman Dhir, while Kuldeep Yadav has emerged as a key contributor with the ball. With Prasidh Krishna ruled out due to a hamstring injury, Mohammed Siraj is expected to come into the playing XI, while Anshul Kamboj has been added to the squad as his replacement.

West Indies will need their bowlers to deliver a more disciplined performance if they are to challenge India in the final match. Jayden Seales has tested the Indian batters but will need greater support from the other end. The visitors will also hope their batting line-up can convert promising starts into a match-winning total, having posted 405 and 389 in the first two ODIs without managing to win either contest.

The PCA International Cricket Stadium is expected to offer good pace and bounce, although the conditions could be less extreme than the batting-friendly surfaces witnessed earlier in the series. With India looking to finish on a high and West Indies fighting to salvage some pride, the final ODI promises an intriguing contest.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Details

Tournament: West Indies tour of India, 2026

Match: India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM Local Time | 8:30 AM GMT | 2:00 PM IST

Venue: PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A, New Chandigarh

India vs West Indies ODI Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 144

India Won: 74

West Indies Won: 64

Tied: 2

No Result: 4

Probable Playing XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies (Probable XI): John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (Captain & WK), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes.

India vs West Indies Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (Captain/WK), John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes, Keemo Paul.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch The Match In India And Other Countries?

India

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

United States and Canada

TV Broadcast: Willow TV

Live Streaming: Willow TV

United Kingdom and Ireland

TV Broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket

Live Streaming: Sky Sports platforms

Caribbean

TV Broadcast: ESPN Caribbean

Live Streaming: ESPN digital platforms

Australia

TV Broadcast: Fox Cricket

Live Streaming: Kayo Sports

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa

TV Broadcast: SuperSport Cricket

Live Streaming: SuperSport platforms

Middle East and North Africa

TV Broadcast: CricLife

Live Streaming: STARZPLAY

Stats And Trivia