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Home > Sports News > India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Preview: Can India Complete A 3-0 Whitewash In New Chandigarh? Check Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Preview: Can India Complete A 3-0 Whitewash In New Chandigarh? Check Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Preview: India will take on West Indies in the third and final ODI of the series at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday, October 3, 2026. With the series already secured 2-0, India will aim to complete a clean sweep, while the visitors will be desperate to avoid a whitewash.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Preview: Can India Complete A 3-0 Whitewash In New Chandigarh? Check Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 09:29 IST

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Preview: The series finale will be a historic day for New Chandigarh, which will host its first ever ODI. India, led by Shubman Gill, will be looking to continue their dominant batting form after putting up 706 runs in the first two matches. Meanwhile, West Indies need a massive improvement from their bowling attack after picking up just four wickets in the series so far.

India’s batting line-up is in formidable form, with Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli leading the charge. The team will also look to make the most of its all-round options, including Ravindra Jadeja and Naman Dhir, while Kuldeep Yadav has emerged as a key contributor with the ball. With Prasidh Krishna ruled out due to a hamstring injury, Mohammed Siraj is expected to come into the playing XI, while Anshul Kamboj has been added to the squad as his replacement.

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West Indies will need their bowlers to deliver a more disciplined performance if they are to challenge India in the final match. Jayden Seales has tested the Indian batters but will need greater support from the other end. The visitors will also hope their batting line-up can convert promising starts into a match-winning total, having posted 405 and 389 in the first two ODIs without managing to win either contest.

The PCA International Cricket Stadium is expected to offer good pace and bounce, although the conditions could be less extreme than the batting-friendly surfaces witnessed earlier in the series. With India looking to finish on a high and West Indies fighting to salvage some pride, the final ODI promises an intriguing contest.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Details

Tournament: West Indies tour of India, 2026
Match: India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI
Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM Local Time | 8:30 AM GMT | 2:00 PM IST
Venue: PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A, New Chandigarh

India vs West Indies ODI Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 144
India Won: 74
West Indies Won: 64
Tied: 2
No Result: 4

Probable Playing XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies (Probable XI): John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (Captain & WK), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes.

India vs West Indies Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (Captain/WK), John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes, Keemo Paul.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch The Match In India And Other Countries?

India

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioHotstar

United States and Canada

TV Broadcast: Willow TV
Live Streaming: Willow TV

United Kingdom and Ireland

TV Broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket
Live Streaming: Sky Sports platforms

Caribbean

TV Broadcast: ESPN Caribbean
Live Streaming: ESPN digital platforms

Australia

TV Broadcast: Fox Cricket
Live Streaming: Kayo Sports

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa

TV Broadcast: SuperSport Cricket
Live Streaming: SuperSport platforms

Middle East and North Africa

TV Broadcast: CricLife
Live Streaming: STARZPLAY

Stats And Trivia

  • India have won 12 of their last 13 ODIs against West Indies.

  • West Indies have taken just four wickets while conceding 706 runs across the first two matches of the series.

  • The visitors’ two highest ODI totals, 405 and 389, have both come in defeats.

  • India have won their last two matches against West Indies in the ongoing series, chasing down big totals on both occasions.

  • Shubman Gill has scored 894 runs in 10 ODI innings in 2026, with the Indian captain continuing to close in on his personal best calendar-year tally of 1,584 runs.

  • Kuldeep Yadav has taken six wickets in the series, playing a key role in restricting West Indies after their strong starts.

  • Jayden Seales has been among the most threatening West Indies bowlers in the series, but the visitors will need greater support from the other end.

  • The third ODI will be the first-ever ODI hosted at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

  • India have won 12 of their last 13 ODIs against West Indies, highlighting their recent dominance in the rivalry.

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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Preview: Can India Complete A 3-0 Whitewash In New Chandigarh? Check Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live
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