India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match preview: In the 3rd and final match of the ODI series, Team India is all set to lock horns with Jason Holder and men at the Port of Spain. Virat Kohli and men leading 1-0, while Jason Holder and men are eager to win the match and level the series.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match preview: At the Port of Spain’s Queen’s Park Oval stadium, Virat Kohli and co. would step out to continue their dominance over West Indies. The Men in Blue are already a step ahead in 3-match series and on Wednesday they are expected to put all efforts to win the final One Day. The match would kick off at 7 pm according to the India Standard Time (IST) and 9:30 am as per the West Indies Time (Local). Team India had won the 2nd ODI and now would be eyeing to seal the series at the same ground. While on the other side, Jason Holder and men would be hoping to level the series by avenging their last defeat. Heavy rain had soiled the first match.

This match is likely to be the last international match for flamboyant Chris Gayle who recently had played his 300th match and had crossed Windies legend Brian Lara’s record of 10, 405 runs in ODIs. Although he had requested the Windies Cricketing Body to let him retire during Test series against India but the West Indian Cricket Board didn’t pick him for the red ball contest.

Cricket pundits have predicted Wednesday’s match to be an enthralling battle as both the side would like to overcome each other.

India vs West India 3rd ODI, what’s on stake?

The prestige of both the teams and a glittering trophy for ODI series is on stake for Wednesday’s match, which is scheduled to be held at the Queen’s Park Oval stadium. Notably, all 3 matches were scheduled to be held at the same venue and men in maroon would try to beat India and end the series on a positive note.

India vs West Indies Weather report:

As per the Weather Department, scattered thunderstorms are likely to take place at the Port of Spain and there are 40% that rain may disturb the game.

Head to Head records:

Both the teams, India and West Indies, have played 129 matches together out of which, West Indies won on 62 occasions, while India bagged 61 matches. 4 game had no-result, and on 2 days both the teams performed equally.

Squads for India vs West Indies ODI series:

India

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishab Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed.

West Indies

Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App