India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: With the ODI World Cup 2027 exactly a year away, Team India will want to maintain the ruthlessness even after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game 50-over series against the West Indies. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh is gearing up to host its first men’s ODI as the venue will stage the third game between Team India and the West Indies.

The Men in Blue’s batting line-up hit top gear in both ODIs as the top three of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli look quite settled. They began in the series-opener in Thiruvananthapuram by hunting down 297 only in 41.4 overs, thanks to centuries from Gill and Kohli. The hosts went three steps ahead in the second ODI in Guwahati as Rohit and Gill shared an opening stand of 255 en route to a record run-chase of 406 inside 43 overs. However, the struggling bowling line-up has suffered another injury, with Prasidh Krishna ruled out of the final ODI, paving the way for Anshul Kamboj’s call-up. The Men in Blue could give an opportunity to Mohammed Siraj, who was mysteriously benched for the first two ODIs.

Meanwhile, the West Indies’ toothless bowling line-up has been exposed in back-to-back games, managing only four wickets overall. Despite making four changes to the XI after a defeat in the first ODI, the Caribbeans hardly came close to challenging India’s powerful batting unit. The batting line-up seems to be full of confidence for now but the bowling unit must make incisions to make life easier for their side. Shai Hope has also been lucky as far as the rub of the luck in tosses go, losing both and being forced to bowl under lights when batting becomes significantly comfortable. It remains to be seen whether Justin Greaves, who missed the second ODI, will return for the final game.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026

Saturday, October 3, 2026 Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium , New Chandigarh

, New Chandigarh Toss Time: 1:30 PM IST

1:30 PM IST Start Time: 2:00 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live on TV?

The third and final ODI between India and West Indies will be available to watch on TV on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the third ODI on the JioHotstar app and website.

India ODI Squad

Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC, WK], Dhruv Jurel [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj.

West Indies ODI Squad

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.