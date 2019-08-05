Virat Kohli and Co are ready to take on the West Indies in the 3rd T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. India won the last 2 matches and will be looking to make a whitewash over the Caribbeans.

Virat Kohli led Indian team will aim to complete a total whitewash over the Caribbeans in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series as two teams will lock horns in the final match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. India won the previous two matches and clinched a series win already with a 2-0 lead in the series.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli already announced that they are going to make some experiment with the team and bring a few guys in the final match of the T20I series.

What is the location of the West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match?

The West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match will take place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

When is the West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match?

The West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

What time the West Indies vs India match will begin?

The West Indies vs India match will begin at 8.00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match?

The West Indies 3rd T20I match will be aired on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match will be available on SonyLIV.

