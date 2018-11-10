India vs West Indies 3rd T20I live stream: India and West Indies will play the third and final T20I match on Sunday at MA Chidambaram in Chennai. The match will start at 07:00 pm India time. The live streaming can be accessed on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app while the live TV coverage will be aired on Star Sports network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, and Star Sports Tamil.

Carlos Brathwaite will want to remove the threat of Rohit Sharma early in the game

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I live stream: It will take a monumental effort for West Indies to eclipse the rampant Indian team in the third and final T20I which will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday. The visitors have already lost the 3-match T20I series after suffering a 5-wicket loss in the first match and 71-run mauling in the second. West Indies has lost it all – Test, ODI and T20I series – in the ongoing tour in India and they will want to salvage a win tomorrow to leave the subcontinent with something in their kitty.

India is playing without their talismanic captain Virat Kohli and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni but that hasn’t been a problem for Men in Blue as stand-in captain Rohit Sharma has led the hosts from the front. Even the Indian bowling attack is in top form this series having restricted the visitors on 109 runs in the first match and 124 runs in the second.

On the other hand, West Indies batting lineup that boasts of Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Carlos Brathwaite has failed to hit top form in the Indian series. Even the Caribbean side’s bowlers have been profligate enough to let India register back-to-back wins in the shortest format of the game.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs West Indies?

The live streaming of the third and final T20I can be caught on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the India vs West Indies?

The highly-anticipated match will be played on November 11, Sunday, and it will start at 07:00 pm India time. The two sides will lock horns at MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of India vs West Indies? Which TV channel will have the match live?

India vs West Indies match will be aired on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, and Star Sports Tamil.

What are the squads for India vs West Indies?

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem and Siddarth Kaul

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran.

