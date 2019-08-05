India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match preview: The third T20 international between West Indies and India will be played on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, and the match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

India vs West Indies: In the India tour of West Indies, Team India has not let west Indies win a single T20 in the 2 matches so far happened in the series and now the team will be looking to clean sweep West Indies in the Twenty20 International series. The final match of the T20 series is going to be played in Guyana on Tuesday. India is leading the series by a score of 2-0 in which the 22 run win through the DLS method played a very important role in the game. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has previously stated that team India will be experimenting in the final game by bringing a few guys in the final match of the T20 international stories.

Virat Kohli said in his statement that Winning the match is always going to be the first priority for the team but sealing the series at a winning point provides a chance to experiment and bring a few new guys to the team as winning the first two games provides a sense of assurance.

The impact of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and fast bowler Deepak Chahar are yet to get a look in. Rishabh Pant who was batting at number 4 for the team and Manish Pandey have failed to leave a memorable impact with the bat.

Rahul could come in place of Manish Pandey in the next match.

As per the pitchy was considered, Kohli said that the new ball was coming decently and it helped in setting up a good foundation and a perfect finish from Jadeja and Krunal led the scores to 160 runs. Kohli concluded his statement by saying that the way team India was progressing, the scores would have been around 180 but the pitch slowed down in the last few overs due to which batsmen were unable to score boundaries.

The Indian captain Virat Kohli appraised Spinner Washington Sundar who was asked to open the bowling in both the T20I matches played so far in the India tour of West Indies. Kohli said that he performed very well and he was fitter and he proved himself with the bat as well.

Here are the squads:

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

