India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I preview: One might argue that the current Indian crop is on absolutely top of their game, but it cannot be ruled out that the travelling West Indies team has been alarmingly terrible in all formats of the game in the ongoing series. Forget the humiliating losses in Tests and ODIs, West Indies has managed just 109 runs in first T20I and 124 in second, especially when several star men Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Keiron Pollard, all returned to the squad.

Indian team is in rampant form and will be difficult to stop in the third and final T20I

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I preview: India will look to complete a clean sweep of the T20I series against West Indies when the two sides will lock horns in the third and final T20I on Sunday at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India has already won the 3-match series by winning the first two games and given the tremendous form that the Men in Blue are in, it will not come as a surprise if the hosts trample West Indies yet again in the penultimate match.

West Indies has endured a turbulent series in India having suffered a 2-0 whitewash in Test series and a comprehensive 3-1 defeat in 5-match ODI series. Much was expected from the Caribbean side in the T20I series, since they are the world champions in the shortest format of the game, but they drastically fell short of expectations. The visitors lost back-to-back matches ultimately losing out the T20I series.

One might argue that the current Indian crop is on absolutely top of their game, but it cannot be ruled out that the travelling West Indies team has been alarmingly terrible in all formats of the game in the ongoing series. Forget the humiliating losses in Tests and ODIs, West Indies has managed just 109 runs in first T20I and 124 in second, especially when several star men Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Keiron Pollard, all returned to the squad.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has emerged as a potent deputy of captain fantastic Virat Kohli. The Mumbai lad had led from the front in Asia Cup 2018, where Kohli did not feature, and even in the ongoing T20I series, he has wreaked havoc on opponents with the bat. In the second T20I, Sharma posted his record-breaking fourth T20I century (111 off 61 balls) helping India to slam 195 runs in 20 overs.

Apart from stellar performances by the Indian batsmen, the Indian bowlers have also seen a phenomenal rise in the past two months. Jasprit Bumrah heads the ICC rankings for bowlers while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal also feature in the top 10.

Keeping an eye to the forthcoming tour of Australia, which will commence from November 21, India has rested several key players for the final T20I match against West Indies. Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav have been left out.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem and Siddarth Kaul

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More