With the conclusion of the match, India completed a perfect whitewash of West Indies winning the 3-match T20I series 3-0, 5-match ODI series 3-1 and 2-match Test series 2-0. India will now travel to Australia to play over a month-long series which starts from November 21.

India registered a nail-biting last-ball victory over West Indies by 6 wickets in the third and final T20I played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Shikhar Dhawan was instrumental in India’s win, deservedly earning the Man of the Match award for his 92-run knock. The Indian southpaw was assisted by youngster Rishabh Pant who scored a crucial inning of 58 runs. For West Indies, Darren Bravo and a quickfire knock from Nicholas Pooran got their side a respectable total but unfortunately, it was just not good enough from stopping a rampant Indian side. Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, in the absence of mainstay Virat Kohli, won the 3-match series 3-0.

West Indies started their innings on a positive note, but lost wickets of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer in quick succession. Denesh Ramdin tried to play a steady inning but his threat was removed by Washington Sundar. It was Darren Bravo and Nicholas Pooran who took the score of Windies past 180-mark with sensational innings. Bravo struck 43 runs off 37 balls while Pooran smashed scored 53 runs off just 25 balls hitting four boundaries and as many sixes. Among Indian bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal was the most economical and prolific of them all bagging two wickets at the expense of 28 runs in four overs.

India had to deal an early blow in the name of skipper and man in red-hot form Rohit Sharma as he was dismissed at the score of 4. Lokesh Rahul followed next but failed to cement his feet and was sent back to pavilion at 17. Rishabh Pant supported the stellar-looking Shikhar Dhawan and forged a 130-run partnership with him before losing his wicket at the score of 58. But Pant had already done the damage before giving up his wicket as India cruised past Windies in a sensational last-ball win. Shikhar Dhawan played a superb inning of 92 runs off just 62 balls.

