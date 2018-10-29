India vs West Indies, 4th ODI LIVE score: After winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli elected to bat first in the fourth ODI at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. The five-match series is levelled by 1-1 as both the teams have registered one win each.

Here at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, India will take on West Indies in the fourth ODI of the five-match series. After facing a humiliating defeat Virat Kohli and men will be eyeing avenge today. The last triumphant for Windies have levelled the series by 1-1, while both the sides today will be hoping to propel the lead. The match will commence at around 1:30 pm today.

Continuing the toss winning series, Indian skipper Virat Kohli elected to bat first. In the last match, the visitors set a target of 283/9 batting first and in reply, India managed 240 in 47.4 overs. Thanks to senior player Marlon Samuels’ brilliant bowling (3/12), West Indies managed to register the first victory on India’s tour. Virat Kohli made two changes today in the Playing XI as Kedar Jadhav comes in for Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja replaces Yuzvendra Chahal in the side.

Windies (Playing XI): Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah

Here are the live update of India vs West Indies 4th ODI:

