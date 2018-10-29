India vs West Indies 4th ODI: Mumbai's Brabourne stadium is all set to witness another exhilarating India vs West Indies match today. Both the sides will be eyeing to propel the lead in the five-match one-day series. Jason Holder and men will try to pile on the misery on the Indian side, while Virat Kohli and company will be looking make a come back with a win.

In the five-match series, India and West Indies have won one match each.

Team India is all set to take on Windies in the fourth one-dayer of the five-match series at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai today. The match will commence at 1:30 pm (IST), where both the sides will be eyeing to pull up a lead. The visitors are on the seventh-cloud as they defeated team India by 43 runs in the last game played at MCA stadium of Pune. Thanks to senior player Marlon Samuels’ brilliant bowling (3/12), West Indies managed to register a thumping victory and level the series by 1-1.

While the men in blue will be hungry to take the revenge of the last defeat. In the last match, the skipper Virat Kohli was the only one man, who showed some good strokes and scored another ton. Today, if Virat again scores a century then he will equal the record of Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman Kumara Sangakkara of hitting four consecutive centuries.

Where and how to catch the live stream of India vs West Indies 4th ODI match?

The live streaming of the match India vs West Indies 4th ODI will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is India vs West Indies 4th ODI match?

The India vs West Indies match will be played at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai and it will commence on Monday from 01:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of India vs West Indies 4th ODI? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of India vs West Indies 4th ODI will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What will be the likely lineups in India vs West Indies 4th ODI?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chaha.

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (wk), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen/Devendra Bishoo, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More