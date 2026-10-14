India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Preview: Check IND vs WI Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch LIVE

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Preview: India will face West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. With India leading the series 2-1, the hosts will aim to seal the series, while West Indies will look to force a decider.

India will head into the match looking to make the most of Hyderabad’s reputation as a high-scoring venue. The ground has witnessed several big totals in T20 cricket, and the batters from both teams could benefit from conditions that favour aggressive strokeplay.

West Indies, meanwhile, will need a strong performance to keep the series alive. Their batters will look to take advantage of the conditions after the previous match in Indore, where India secured a win to move ahead in the series. India will also want their bowlers to find ways to contain the visitors on a surface expected to offer plenty of runs.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Details

Tournament: West Indies tour of India, 2026

Match: India vs West Indies, 4th T20I

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST

GMT: 1:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

India vs West Indies T20I Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 34

India Won: 22

West Indies Won: 11

No Result: 1

Probable Playing XIs

India (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies (Probable XI): Shai Hope (Captain and WK), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd/Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

India vs West Indies T20I Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (Captain and WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch The Match In India And Other Countries

India

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

United States and Canada

TV Broadcast: Willow TV

Live Streaming: Willow TV

United Kingdom and Ireland

TV Broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket

Live Streaming: Sky Sports platforms

Caribbean

TV Broadcast: ESPN Caribbean

Live Streaming: ESPN digital platforms

Australia

TV Broadcast: Fox Cricket

Live Streaming: Kayo Sports

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa

TV Broadcast: SuperSport Cricket

Live Streaming: SuperSport platforms

Middle East and North Africa

TV Broadcast: CricLife

Live Streaming: STARZPLAY

Stats And Trivia