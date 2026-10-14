India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Shai Hope’s Century, Keemo Paul’s Five-Wicket Haul Level Series 2-2

India v West Indies 4th T20I: An outstanding century from the unstoppable Shai Hope, along with a five-wicket performance by Keemo Paul, enabled the West Indies to achieve a 24-run victory against India in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

With this win, the series is level 2-2, with an exciting decider at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru set for October 17. While Hope (102* off 50 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes) registered his fourth century of the India tour, including his second in the T20I leg, Keemo (5/41) got crucial wickets right from the start. After a fifty from Sanju Samson (56 in 22 balls, with six fours and four sixes), India found themselves playing the catch-up game. A 70-run stand between Tilak Varma (43 off 25 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 in 20 balls, with a four and four sixes) gave India hope; India’s hopes were dimmed with their dismissals.

India started off the chase of 248 runs with a first-ball four by Sanju Samson, but Roston Chase made a brilliant comeback to concede just three runs more.

In the second over, Sanju took the attack against Shamar Joseph, smashing him for a four and two successive sixes. Samson made an absolute meal out of Roston in the third over, looting 25 runs. Sanju hit two fours and sixes each, bringing India’s 50-run mark in just three overs.

Sanju reached his second fifty of the series in just 19 balls, with five fours and four sixes, with Abhishek Sharma unusually enjoying a spectator role at the other end.

Keemo Paul delivered India a double jolt in the fifth over, first removing Sanju for 22-ball 56, with six fours and four sixes courtesy of a fine catch from Shimron Hetmyer and Ishan Kishan for just six runs in three balls with a catch by Jewel Andrew at deep midwicket. India was 67/2 in 4.4 overs.

Abhishek (10*), who could not really find those effortless fours and sixes and skipper Shreyas Iyer (8*) took India to 84/2 by the end of the powerplay in six overs.

Abhishek and Iyer got a boundary each off Keemo in the next over. However, Shamar Springer got Iyer out for a sluggish 11-ball 16, with two fours, with a catch at deep point from Jewel. India was 97/3 in 8.2 overs.

India reached the 100-run mark in 8.4 overs. With Tilak Verma’s reliable game and Abhishek’s explosiveness on either ends, India was still in hunt at 115/2, with Tilak (8*) and Abhishek (24*) unbeaten.

Tilak punished Romario Shepherd with a four and a six to end the 11th over, and Abhishek started the next with a four. Gudakesh Motie handed India a double whammy, with the wicket of Abhishek for 24 off 29, with three fours and a six, with a fine catch from Shamar Springer ending Abhishek’s rough outing at his IPL home ground. He also got Naman Dhir stumped for a golden duck. India was reduced to 130/5 in 11.4 overs.

Tilak and Nitish Kumar Reddy kept the partnership going, but needed acceleration as at 15 overs, India was 168/5, with Tilak (34*) and Nitish (14*) unbeaten. In the 16th over by Shamar Joseph, the pacer bowled some extras, and Nitish also launched him for two sixes and a four, reducing the equation to 59 runs needed in 24 balls.

Romario Shepherd’s 17th over was a mixed one as while he conceded a six and bowled a wide, he also produced a wicket of Tilak for 43 in 25 balls, as the batter got too much elevation and gave a catch to Rovman Powell. India was 200/6 in 17 overs.

Springer’s 18th over applied the brakes on scoring again as he conceded just five runs and India needed 43 runs in the final two overs. The penultimate over started promising for India with a wide and a six by Nitish, but the batter could not get the elevation for a second successive six, handing a catch to Rovman. Nitish was gone for 41 off 20 balls, with a four and four sixes. Keemo cleaned Prince Yadav’s stumps for a golden duck on the next ball. India was 212/8 in 18.3 overs. He also removed Axar Patel for just three runs, getting his five-wicket haul. India was nine down.

Arshdeep walked off after being hit on his arm, with Windies winning.

Earlier, WI skipper Shai Hope continued the tour of his life, slamming his fourth century of the India tour, helping the Windies post 247/3.

Hope, who had slammed two centuries in the ODIs, a series they lost 2-1, kept WI’s hopes of levelling the series alive with his third T20I ton, the most by a West Indies batter.

Put to bat first by India, West Indies openers skipper Shai Hope and Jewel Andrew gave their team a fine start. Jewel collected 17 runs off Arshdeep Singh’s first over, hitting him for two fours and a six.

The third over by Mayank Yadav leaked 20 runs, with the express pacer conceding four off a wide ball, bowling a no-ball and being hit for a six by skipper Hope. This was followed by leg byes for four and another wide, making it an over of extras.

In the next over, Hope smacked Prince Yadav for a six and a four, bringing up WI’s 50-run mark in 3.3 overs.

Axar Patel, playing his 200th international match, struck right away, removing Jewel for a 16-ball 21, with two fours and a six, trapping him LBW. WI was 52/1 in 4.2 overs.

Arshdeep’s final powerplay over released the pressure for WI as Shimron Hetmyer came all guns blazing with two fours and a six. The left-armer also bowled four leg byes and a wide, leaking 19 runs. WI was 79/1 at the powerplay end, with Hope (28*) and Hetmyer (17*) motoring along.

Hetmyer drilled Axar for two fours in the next over while the duo carted Naman Dhir for two sixes and a four in the eighth over, bringing up WI’s 100-run mark in 7.4 overs. The duo also reached their 50-run stand in just 20 balls.

Prince produced a breakthrough, catching and removing Hetmyer for a quickfire 12-ball 33, with four boundaries and two sixes. WI was 110/2 in 8.2 overs.

Halfway through, WI was 118/2, with Hope (47*) joined by Rovman Powell (3*).

Including his two ODI tons, Hope reached his fifth fifty-plus score of the tour in 28 balls, with a six off Mayank Yadav down the ground. In the next over, Axar was carted for 22 runs, including two fours and two sixes each, bringing WI’s 150-run mark in 12 overs. Rovman, out of form throughout the series, found his groove with two fours and a six.

However, Arshdeep produced a wicket just before the partnership could take off further, with Rovman nicking it to Sanju Samson behind the stumps for 24 in 17 balls. WI was 156/3 in 12.5 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, WI was 177/3, with Hope (76*) joined by Sherfane Rutherford (8*) unbeaten, with India stemming the run flow a bit.

The 17th over by Mayank leaked 22 runs, including two sixes and a four by Rutherford and a four by Hope, bringing WI to the 200-run mark in 16.4 overs. Mayank ended a poor day at work with 52 runs conceded in four overs.

Three wides from Arshdeep and a six over sightscreen in the next over added to India’s troubles, as the left-armer leaked 11 more runs in the 18th over, ending with figures of 1/52.

WI ended their innings with Shai getting his fourth century of the tour, his second in the T20I leg. WI ended at 247/3, with Hope (102* in 50 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes) and Sherfane (49* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) unbeaten.

Prince Yadav (1/36) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

Brief Scores: WI: 247/3 (Shai Hope 102*, Sherfane Rutherford 49, Prince Yadav 1/36) beat India: 223/9 (Sanju Samson 56, Tilak Verma 43, Keemo Paul 5/41)

(With ANI Inputs)