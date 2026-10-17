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Home > Sports News > India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Series Ends 2-2, Ishan Kishan Lights Up Bengaluru

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Series Ends 2-2, Ishan Kishan Lights Up Bengaluru

IND vs WI 5th T20I: India vs West Indies 5th T20I ended in a rain washout at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, leaving the five-match series tied 2-2. Ishan Kishan smashed a blistering 30 off 10 balls, while Naman Dhir hammered 17 off four deliveries as India reached 118/5 before persistent rain denied West Indies a chance to chase.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Series Ends 2-2, Ishan Kishan Lights Up Bengaluru

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 22:46 IST

IND vs WI 5th T20I: Persistent rain brought an end to the fifth T20I between India and West Indies at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, October 17, leaving the five-match series level at 2-2. After a lengthy delay, the match was reduced to nine overs per side, but further rain prevented West Indies from beginning their chase.

India reached 118/5 in 7.4 overs after West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl. The home side made an explosive start, with Ishan Kishan and Naman Dhir producing the standout moments of a rain-shortened contest.

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Ishan Kishan, Naman Dhir Fire For India

India’s innings began with early drama as Abhishek Sharma fell for six, caught by Shamar Joseph off Keemo Paul. Kishan, however, attacked from the outset, helping India race to 46/2 inside 2.4 overs.

The left-hander smashed 30 off just 10 deliveries, striking three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 300. His second six off Romario Shepherd was the highlight of the innings, as Kishan’s scoop over fine leg cleared the roof of the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kishan was dismissed by Shamar Joseph, with Rovman Powell taking the catch at mid-on. Sanju Samson added a quick 16 off seven balls before Shamar Springer bowled him. Shreyas Iyer scored 22 off 14 deliveries but was caught by Joseph off Keemo Paul.

Naman Dhir then provided late fireworks. He struck 17 off just four balls, including three sixes and a four, helping India cross the 100-run mark. Springer dismissed Tilak Varma for seven, leaving India at 118/5 when rain interrupted play.

Rain Denies West Indies A Chance To Chase

West Indies were set a revised target of 84 runs from five overs, but persistent drizzle and repeated interruptions prevented the chase from getting underway. Although the rain eased enough for the toss and a brief spell of cricket, conditions did not improve sufficiently for play to resume.

The match was eventually abandoned, leaving the five-match T20I series tied 2-2. The washout denied both teams a chance to claim the series outright after an entertaining contest that featured aggressive batting and a dramatic late burst from Naman Dhir.

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India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Series Ends 2-2, Ishan Kishan Lights Up Bengaluru
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India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Series Ends 2-2, Ishan Kishan Lights Up Bengaluru
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India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Series Ends 2-2, Ishan Kishan Lights Up Bengaluru
India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Series Ends 2-2, Ishan Kishan Lights Up Bengaluru
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