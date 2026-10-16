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Home > Sports News > India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know Ahead Of Series-Decider

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know Ahead Of Series-Decider

Team India face a litmus test ahead of taking on a spirited West Indies in a make-or-break series-deciding fifth T20I on October 17, Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know Ahead Of Series-Decider. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know Ahead Of Series-Decider. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 16:52 IST

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Team India face a litmus test ahead of taking on a spirited West Indies in a make-or-break series-deciding fifth T20I on October 17, Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With the Men in Blue not losing a bilateral T20I series since 2019, the Caribbeans have a realistic chance of breaking the seven-year-old streak and consign the reining world champions to another low. With West Indies not only chasing down 250 but also defending a similar total, the hosts must bring their A-game.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya absent from the squad, the reigning world champions have struggled to curb West Indies’ run-scoring both in the powerplay and death. Pandya’s absence has also robbed them of a bona fide power-hitter in the lower-order, with players like Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy failing to replicate it. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s current form should give them plenty of confidence and should be a straight swap for the injured Arshdeep Singh if the left-arm seamer doesn’t play.

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Meanwhile, West Indies’ charge has been led by Shai Hope, who has been prolific with the bat from the ODI series itself. The Barbadian has had vital hands in both the matches that the visitors have won, scoring match-winning hundreds. West Indies’ bowling also stood up in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad, headlined by Keemo Paul’s fifer. They will be aiming at a last-ditch effort which will go a long way in securing one of the biggest series wins of their career.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I Match Details

  • Match: India vs West Indies, 5th T20I
  • Date: Saturday (Oct 16), 2026
  • Venue: Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India
  • Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST
  • Series: Five-match T20I series

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live on TV?

The television telecast of the mouth-watering series-decider will be available on Star Sports in India. Fans in India can stream it live on Jio Hotstar application and website.

India vs West Indies, T20 Series, Squads

Team India Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

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India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know Ahead Of Series-Decider
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India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know Ahead Of Series-Decider
India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know Ahead Of Series-Decider
India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know Ahead Of Series-Decider
India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know Ahead Of Series-Decider
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