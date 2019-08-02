India vs West Indies Dream 11 Prediction: After getting out ruled from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals, India is all set to take in West Indies in the first T20 match which will be played in Florida. In the India tour of West Indies, a lot of action can be expected as both the teams will try their best to bag victory and It will be a test for the selectors of team India as many variations have been made in the team lineup. Virat Kohli was previously being rested for the series but now he is going to lead the team in the India tour of West Indies and Rohit Sharma is going to serve the team as the vice-captain. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is rested for the complete series. The series is going to be a crucial one for both Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer as after a long time they both have been added to the team and as per India’s middle-order is considered, they both have a good chance to prove themselves in the game.

How to play Dream 11:

Open the Dream 11 app.

Select 11 best players from both the teams who you think

will be the top performers of the day.

Select captain and vice-captain of your team.

Save and continue team.

Choose the contest you want to participate in.

Pay the entry fees through payment gateways

You’ll get a notification once your entry is confirmed.

Rules to play Dream 11:

The contestant needs to choose 11 players and they can select their players from both the teams.

Only 7 players from 1 team would be allowed.

One needs to select 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all-rounders and 3 bowlers to make a team of 11 players.

Only 100 credit points will be given to each player to make a

team.

team. Batsmen will get 0.5 points for each run.

Bowlers will get 10 points for each wicket.

On a catch, 4 points will be credited.

On a run-out, fielder and other players will get 2 points each.

My Dream XI Team:

Rohit Sharma (C), Evin Lewis, KL Rahul(VC), Manish Pandey, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Sain

Here are the squads:

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App