India vs West Indies ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021: After thrashing West Indies in both ODI and T20I series, Virat Kohli and company will take on Windies in the first match of the two-Test match series, starting from August 22, Thursday. The series will be a part of ICC World Test Championship.

India vs West Indies ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021: Virat Kohli-led India are set to take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series on August 22, Thursday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. India will be looking to dominate the first day and take a lead in the longest format match. On the other side, Jason Holder-led West Indies will use all the efforts to win the match. But India are having an edge as they white-washed West Indies in T20Is and won the three-match ODI series by 2-0.

Both the teams have world-class players with India possessing the likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami and others. While the opponent team has skipper Holder, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Keemo Paul, and Kemar Roach. Earlier, a three-day practice match ended in a draw between India A and West Indies A in Antigua.

When is India vs West Indies 1st Test match?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test match will be played on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Where will India vs West Indies 1st Test match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

What time does India vs West Indies 1st Test match will begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs West Indie1st Test match?

The India vs West Indies Ist Test match will be telecast by Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test match?

The live stream of India vs West Indies 1st Test match will be available at SonyLIV.com.

India vs West Indies 1st Test match Saquads:

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami. Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishnat Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies Squad: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Shai Hope.

