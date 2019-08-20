India vs West Indies ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021: West Indies have a high winning percentage than India against each other in the ICC Test cricket. Both the nations have locked horns in 96 games. Windies have won 30 matches while India 20. As many as 46 longest format encounters have ended in a draw. However, India are topping the ICC Test Rankings with a brilliant form.

India vs West Indies ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021: With India having a spectacular form in the international cricket and team is gearing up for the first Test of the two-match series, starting from August 22, Thursday, many might not know which team is ahead in the head-to-head Test records. Both the teams have played 96 matches against each other, among which Windies have claimed victory in 30 games while as Men in Blue have emerged victorious in 20 games. The winning percentage of Caribbeans is 31.25 per cent against 20.83 per cent of India.

Out of 96 longest format games, 46 matches have ended in a draw. No match was either tied or washed-out. Both the nations have met each other for the first time in Test format in 1948 and last in 2018. Though West Indies have emerged more successful than India but the last several years have been disastrous for the former and beneficial for the latter, thanks to the superb performance.

Virat Kohli-led India are currently topping the ICC Test Ranking List with 3,631 points. Whereas Jason Holder-led Windies are staying at the eight spot with 2,381 points. They are only ahead to Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. South Africa, England, Australia are at number two, three and four respectively. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are at sixth and seventh spots respectively.

Meanwhile, India have white-washed West Indies 3-0 in T201 series and defeated opponents by 2-0 in the three-match series. West Indies will be looking to break the losing streak and win the match. They need to take quick wickets if they bowl first. In case of batting, they need to set a daunting score. However, it will not be a herculean task for the team to defeat India.

