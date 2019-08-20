Team India will take on West Indies at the sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua from August 22 to 26, 2019 in the first Test. This Test series will be a part of ICC World Test Championship 2019-21. Here are new rules, points system, format for the red ball tournament.

India vs West Indies ICC World Test Championship 2019-21: After playing a draw against West Indian-A in the 3-days warm-up game, Team India will lock horns with the Windies national side at the sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Thursday, August 22 to 26, 2019. The 2-match India vs West Indies series will be the part ICC Cricket World Test Championship. Notably, Australia vs England and Sri Lanka vs New Zealand series are also going on in the other parts of the world.

The ICC Cricket World Test Championship is an initiative by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to promote the red-ball cricket. The first edition of the World Test Championship was started on August 1 and the finals will be run till June 2021 and the finals will be played at Lord’s in London.

History:

ICC Cricket World Test Championship format was introduced in 2013. The ICC had planned to junk the Champions Trophy, one-day format, and start the Test Championship, a bilateral Test tournament, but the plan was shifted to 2017. However, the international cricket governing body delayed it 2017 also and now it is being played between World’s top 9 Test playing national.

ICC Cricket World Test Championship format:

In the Test promoting tournament, 9 teams: India, England, Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh will take on each other. Notably the 10th Test-playing nation, Zimbabwe will not be a part of this series as they are serving a ban by the ICC.

2️⃣ years

9️⃣ teams

2️⃣ 7️⃣ series

7️⃣ 2️⃣ Test matches

It all begins on 1 August 🏆 #WTC21https://t.co/PSY2nOuO3x — ICC (@ICC) July 29, 2019

All 9 teams will play with a maximum of 6 opponents.

3 Series will be at Home and 3 will be on away grounds.

The championship will have a maximum 27 series (71 matches).

The 2 top teams who will have the maximum number of points.

The ICC Finals will be played at the Lord’s international stadium in London.

ICC World Test Championship will be played for over 2 years, which has already started from August 1.

ICC Cricket World Test Championship Points system:

Every team will be playing 6 series and each series will have 120 points. Every match of the series will have equal points. In case, a series has 3 matches, 40 points will be awarded for every match. If a series has 5 matches, total 120 will be divided by 5 (24 points for each match). On a tie, teams will get half-half points. While on a draw, one-third points will be credited to the teams.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App