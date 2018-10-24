Ind 169/2, Virat Kohli 63, Ambati Rayudu 70, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE score updates: Virat Kohli and men will today try to increase the lead against West Indies in the 2nd ODI in the five-match ODI series. Today's match at the Visakhapatnam stadium is going to be a histotic match as Indian captain Virat Kohli needs only 81 runs to reach the 10,000 runs landmark.

Ind 169/2, Virat Kohli 63, Ambati Rayudu 70, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE score updates: Here at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Team India will be taking on West Indies in the 2nd ODI of the 5 match series. The match will commence at 1:30 pm (IST), where Windies will be eying to level the series. The spectators will be hoping for another high scoring match loaded with raining sixes. Today’s match is going to be a historic one as Virat Kohli needs only 81 more runs to reach another milestone of his career, i.e. 10,000 runs.

After achieving the 10,000 runs mark, Virat Kohli will become the 4th Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Sourav Ganguly (11221) and Rahul Dravid (10768) to score 10,000 runs at in One Day International career. Not just the skipper, explosive batsman Shikhar Dhawan is also cruising toward a record. The left-handed batsman is close to 5,000 ODI runs mark. South Africa’s Hashim Amla had achieved the landmark in just 101 innings and Shikhar is likely to take over the second position by surpassing Virat Kohli and Sir Viv Richard by scoring 5,000 runs in 111 matches.

On the other side, Jason Holder and men will try to make a comeback and register their first victory on this India tour. In the last match, skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma had outclassed the Windies by scoring 140 and 150 runs in a destructive manner respectively.

