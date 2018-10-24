Ind 169/2, Virat Kohli 63, Ambati Rayudu 70, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE score updates: Here at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Team India will be taking on West Indies in the 2nd ODI of the 5 match series. The match will commence at 1:30 pm (IST), where Windies will be eying to level the series. The spectators will be hoping for another high scoring match loaded with raining sixes. Today’s match is going to be a historic one as Virat Kohli needs only 81 more runs to reach another milestone of his career, i.e. 10,000 runs.
After achieving the 10,000 runs mark, Virat Kohli will become the 4th Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Sourav Ganguly (11221) and Rahul Dravid (10768) to score 10,000 runs at in One Day International career. Not just the skipper, explosive batsman Shikhar Dhawan is also cruising toward a record. The left-handed batsman is close to 5,000 ODI runs mark. South Africa’s Hashim Amla had achieved the landmark in just 101 innings and Shikhar is likely to take over the second position by surpassing Virat Kohli and Sir Viv Richard by scoring 5,000 runs in 111 matches.
On the other side, Jason Holder and men will try to make a comeback and register their first victory on this India tour. In the last match, skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma had outclassed the Windies by scoring 140 and 150 runs in a destructive manner respectively.
Live Blog
Ind 158/2, Virat Kohli 56, Ambati Rayudu 67
Virat is inching closer towards his 10,000 runs mark. He'll become the fastest to achieve this feat in ODI format.
Fifty for Rayudu!
India looks comfortable, super knocks by the 2 batsmen. He's performed well and justified Virat's faith in him. He keeps rotating the strike and batting is balanced.
Fifty for Kohli
India struggled a bit in the opening with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma departing in quick succession but Now Kohli is leading from the front and India is consolidating itself
Ambati Rayudu walks in to bat in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who was hitting the ball hard. Now the responsibility to rescue team in on shoulders of skipper Virat Kohli as India is 2 down with only 48 runs on the board.
A loud shout on a good ball of Ashley Nurse that hits Shikhar Dhawan in front of pad, review has been taken by the Windies captain. The TV umpire shows that ball had struck in line and was going to hit the stumps. Another set back for India as Dhawan departs. India 40/2.
Shikhar Dhawan hits a bit six. A beautiful upper-cut on the extra bounce. SIX more runs for India. Dhawan has been playing well, first rolling boundaries to Holder and now a big six. 3 dots and 1 single ends the over with 7 runs of it. India 38/1.
Change in bowling, spinner Ashley Nurse comes into the attack. The right-arm spinner starts on the good note as he doesn't allow Indian batsmen to free their arms. Single on the fourth ball that brings Shikhar Dhawan on strike. A dot and a single to end the over, India 32/1 after 7 overs.
Kemar Roach has been bowling well as he allows only one run in 4 balls of his third over and took one big wicket of Rohit Sharma who played a match-winning knock in the last match and had scored 150 runs. India 30/ 1 after 6 overs.
Shikhar Dhawan is playing well as he hits 2 consecutive boundaries to Jason Holder. Dot ball. Another beautiful shot that results in a boundary. India 29/1 after 5 overs, Shikhar Dhawan 21(17) and Virat Kohli 4(6).
Wicket!!!
A big blow for India, Rohit Sharma, who scored a ton in the last match departs for only 4 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli comes in to bat in place for Rohit Sharma. A boundary and 2 dots balls to end the over. India 19/1.
Holder to bowl his second over, after playing the first ball dot, Shikhar Dhawan hits two back to back boundaries to Windies skipper Jason Holder. Dhawan struck both the shots in almost the same manner and in the same directions, which also resulted in the same. A dot ball and a double to end the over. India 15/1.
Kemar Roach comes out to bowl from the second end, Shikhar Dhawan on strike. Roach starts with tight line and length and doesn't allow the left-hander to score on his first 4 balls of the over. After 4 good deliveries, a loose ball on leg side allow Dhawan to score 1 run, which brings Rohit Sharma on Strike. Another dot ball to end the over. India 5/0 (2 overs)
Opener Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk in to start the innings for India. Windies captain Jason Holder starts the proceedings with the ball. After playing 3 dot balls, Rohit Sharma flicks the fourth ball, a full-length delivery, for a boundary. No runs of the last 2 balls. India 4/0 (1 over)
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be playing today in place speedster Khaleel Ahmed, skipper Virat Kohli said at the time of toss today.
#TeamIndia Captain Virat Kohli wins the toss. Elects to bat first against the Windies in the 2nd ODI at Vizag.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/ZYlUPnBkXG— BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2018
India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second ODI at the Dr DY Reddy cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam.
2nd ODI. India win the toss and elect to bat https://t.co/h33z2FvefA #IndvWI @Paytm— BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2018