Even before stepping on the green pitch of Rajkot, the Men in Blue were heavily touted to thrash the travelling West Indies side. There was much hype surrounding the debuting batsman Prithvi Shaw and the Mumbai lad duly justified his selection in the team with a blistering debut century.

India on Saturday mauled West Indies by an innings and 272 runs in the first Test match played at Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot. By pulling its biggest ever Test win over West Indies, India took a 1-0 lead in the two-Test match series. The hosts posted 649/9 in the first innings and bundled the Carribean side for 181 and 196, winning the match on Day 3. Apart from the record-breaking knock by skipper Virat Kohli, the highlight of the match was Prithvi Shaw who registered a century in his debut Test and was deservedly awarded the Man of the Match award.

Apart from Shaw’s 134-run knock, Virat Kohli (139) and Ravindra Jadeja (100) slammed a century each as well. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were cut frustrated figures after they agonisingly missed their respective tons. Pujara was dismissed at 86 while Pant had to depart at a sorry score of 92.

Skipper Virat Kohli became the second fastest batsman, after legendary Sir Donald Bradman, to reach the 24-century milestone in Test cricket. The Delhi-born swashbuckling batsman also completed 1,000 runs in a calendar year for the third consecutive time.

Chasing the monumental score of 649 runs, West Indies started their first innings embarrassingly as Mohammad Shami gave them early jolts. West Indies was struggling at 74/6 but thanks to a crucial partnership between Keemo Paul and Roston Chase that helped the visitors drag the scoreline to 181 runs before getting bundled up.

India enforced the follow on in the second innings to West Indies and the travelling team once again failed to give a proper challenge. Windies got all out for 196 runs in the second innings losing the match by an innings and 272 runs. The only estimable knock came from Kieran Powell who scored 83 runs off 93 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav bagged 5 wickets in the second innings while Ravindra Jadeja took 3. Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 4 wickets in the first innings, ended up with 2 wickets in the second.

