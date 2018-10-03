On Wednesday, Indian selectors announced that they have rested the Test batting spearheads Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay who have paved for newcomer Prithvi Shaw. The 18-year-old Mumbai lad has been in terrific form in domestic cricket and pipped competition from Mayank Agarwal to book a berth in the first Test match.

There won’t be much at stake when Indian cricket team host West Indies for the first Test match on Thursday at Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot, but the Men in Blue will not mind testing their strength ahead of the real test that lies in the face of Australia’s tour. India is a heavy favourite to win the two-Test series and the reinduction of captain fantastic Virat Kohli into the squad further boosts their chances.

Here’s the announced Indian team for the first Test match:

Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Shaw was called up for the Indian squad earlier during the second half of the England tour but stayed untested as Mayank Agarwal was given the nod in the final Test match. However, Prithvi Shaw is heavily touted to make his Test debut, after scoring phenomenal 90 runs in a two-day practice match against West Indies.

India’s batting cornerstone Virat Kohli has been swiftly slotted back into the squad after taking a rest in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2018. The 29-year-old Indian skipper had been playing non-stop cricket since the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) and the much-needed rest would come as a boon for him. Moreover, West Indies series will prove to be a nice warm-up for him ahead of India’s tour Down Under later in November.

Apart from Prithvi Shaw, rest of the Indian squad announced on Wednesday looks like the same. However, there is a big conundrum for the selectors about Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur. The pace bowling attack will remain the same in Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

On the West Indies’ front, Indian batsmen will be wary of the threat that Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder pose. The duo has been responsible for bagging 56 wickets in last 5 home Test matches of West Indies. While Shai Hope and Roston Chase have been more than commendably leading the batting attack of the Carribean team.

Here are the teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Ambris, Shannon Gabriel, Devendra Bishoo, Jahmar Hamilton, Sherman Lewis, Jomel Warrican

